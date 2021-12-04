Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD
Overview of Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD
Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They completed their residency with Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Dr. Cantu's Office Locations
RGV Women's Health Center2230 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-4901Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Cantu’s for almost 30 years. I would highly recommend him. He never makes you feel rushed and is always very thorough. He always addresses any questions and concerns and I value his professional opinion.
About Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1376535203
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantu has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantu speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.