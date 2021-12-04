Overview of Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD

Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They completed their residency with Bronx Municipal Hospital Center



Dr. Cantu works at RGV Women's Health Center in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.