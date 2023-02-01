Overview

Dr. Uyen Le, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Banner Churchill Community Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA with other offices in Half Moon Bay, CA and Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.