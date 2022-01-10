Overview of Dr. Uyen Lee, MD

Dr. Uyen Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Lee works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.