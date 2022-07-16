Dr. Uzma Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Uzma Hasan, MD
Dr. Uzma Hasan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
-
1
The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 408, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 295-5436
-
2
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 295-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
She’s pure magic! She helped my daughter through Covid! She was suffering so badly and had seen so many other drs ! This woman also helped my sanity and helped me to relax as well as my child. She’s such a kind soul and works with both the body and the mind to heal you. Just wonderful and her staff so kind also! Took so much time with us and really wanted to help heal her and find her the proper care! She was our infectious disease dr. For Covid. Forever grateful!
About Dr. Uzma Hasan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1679729792
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cleveland Clin Chldns Hospital|Cleveland Clinic Childrens Hospital (Ohio)
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hasan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.