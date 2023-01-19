Overview of Dr. Uzma Mehdi, MD

Dr. Uzma Mehdi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Mehdi works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acidosis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.