Dr. Uzma Muneer, DO
Overview of Dr. Uzma Muneer, DO
Dr. Uzma Muneer, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Muneer works at
Dr. Muneer's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Muneer has seen all 3 of my girls (including twins) since they were born. She is very efficient and offers great communication and bedside manner. She is attentive and thorough, yet quick! She answers messages quickly and is proactive. My girls have seen most of the pediatricians in the Elmhurst medical group and Dr Muneer is my favorite. It's worth the drive to be in good hands with her! Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Uzma Muneer, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1558477604
Education & Certifications
- Hope Chldns
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muneer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muneer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muneer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muneer works at
Dr. Muneer speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Muneer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muneer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muneer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muneer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.