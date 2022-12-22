Overview of Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO

Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Rehman works at Uzma H Rehman DO in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI, Bloomfield Hills, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.