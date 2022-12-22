Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO
Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Rehman's Office Locations
Michigan Kidney Consultants44200 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (586) 522-0803
Uzma H Rehman DO45628 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 532-0803
Uzma H Rehman DO43940 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2638
Macomb Hand Surgery43417 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 532-0803Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Trust plays an important role with me in finding patient care, and me and my spouse have put Dr. Uzma H. Rehman at the top of our list and have been chatting with others about this doctor. The doctor at Hand & Microvascular Surgery: Doctor Uzma H. Rehman is excellent; McLaren Macomb should be glad that this doctor has privileges at their healthcare facilities! However, I would like to make comment about this Dr. Rehman. The following applies to this doctor has gone the extra mile in help me with my hand pain. That no other two doctors have been successful either “Fixing” “Repairing” and/or “Temporary” relief and ignored trying to help my hand pain out. May I add: Patients see more of the medical staff, and patients form an option about doctors from how the "Medical staff" handles patients at doctor’s practice! Summary of Dr. Rehman: This doctor saw me the first time on an emergency visit last year to understand my issues with my hand pain. Quickly reviewed my issue took Xray’s and
About Dr. Uzma Rehman, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1548297732
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks Urdu.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.