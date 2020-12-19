Dr. Uzma Syeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Syeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Uzma Syeda, MD
Dr. Uzma Syeda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Syeda's Office Locations
Grapevine Rheumatology Clinic210 N Park Blvd Ste 107, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 416-7695
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very please with Dr. Syeda! She is very attentive and concerned. I definately recommend her!
About Dr. Uzma Syeda, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174562565
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Micheal Rees Hospital
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syeda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syeda has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syeda speaks Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Syeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.