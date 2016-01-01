Overview

Dr. Uzma Yousuf, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yousuf works at Office in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.