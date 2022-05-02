Dr. Uzma Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uzma Zafar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Axis Psychiatry Las Vegas5536 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 915-7001Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pm
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Zafar is extremely professional and looks out for your personal well-being.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770556185
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zafar speaks Arabic.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
