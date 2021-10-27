Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD
Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations
- 1 5901 S Cooper St Ste 131, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 200-6680
-
2
Kevin E Conner M D P A800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 200-6680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is what it is supposed to be. It isn’t a pill mill at all, but understand why ppl with little experience would think that. Dr.’s are not therapists. They are medical Dr.’s. Usually, they are prescribing medication. If you want a top doc and therapist combo to work through your stuff, this place isn’t for you. And that is going to cost much more vs here. If you are on a tight budget and either know what works for you from prior experience, or are willing to try some meds to get you there, it is a good place. They won’t just give you whatever you want. The staff is courteous and professional. They’re helpful if you’re in a jam and are apologetic and kind. I’ve had many instances of them helping me out over the past 8-10 years. They don’t team with therapists here. I have a different Dr. for that which is about 5-10x the price. It helped get me better. It also cost a LOT of $. This is a great maintenance place.
About Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114020096
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
