Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (27)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD

Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.

They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5901 S Cooper St Ste 131, Arlington, TX 76017 (817) 200-6680
  2. 2
    Kevin E Conner M D P A
    Kevin E Conner M D P A
800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76015 (817) 200-6680

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD
    About Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114020096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uzma Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

