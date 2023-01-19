Overview

Dr. Uzoamaka Obinabo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigerial College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Obinabo works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.