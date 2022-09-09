Dr. Uzodinma Dim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzodinma Dim, MD
Overview
Dr. Uzodinma Dim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Francis Hosp
Dr. Dim works at
Locations
Uzodinma Dim, MD2200 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8873
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was awesome I am due for a replacement in the next yr and it will be Dr DIMM the first time they couldn’t find what was wrong with me took such great care of me . The night of my surgery he came to my room at 9 pm to check on me after operating on my that morning at 7 am … this man I highly recommend I am patient not a number to him ! He was and is awesome ..thank once again Dr
About Dr. Uzodinma Dim, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194990424
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dim has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dim.
