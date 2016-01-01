Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD
Overview of Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD
Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Kalu works at
Dr. Kalu's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Red Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalu?
About Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215056817
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalu works at
Dr. Kalu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.