See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD

Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. 

Dr. Kalu works at IU Health Arnett Physicians in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glynis Vashi, MD
Dr. Glynis Vashi, MD
2.8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Kalu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
    5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 448-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Red Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Otitis Media
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kalu?

Photo: Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalu to family and friends

Dr. Kalu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kalu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD.

About Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215056817
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kalu works at IU Health Arnett Physicians in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kalu’s profile.

Dr. Kalu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Uzoma Kalu, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.