Overview of Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD

Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Nwaubani works at Cleveland Health Center in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL and Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystometry, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.