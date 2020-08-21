See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (49)
Map Pin Small The Villages, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD

Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Nwaubani works at Cleveland Health Center in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL and Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystometry, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nwaubani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Health Center
    1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 206, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 633-0703
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Ocala
    1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 633-0703
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Mcrichlands Pllc
    9580 N Us Highway 301, Wildwood, FL 34785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 633-0703
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
  Cancer
  Nausea
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Follow up on last post. The Dr. and I had a conversation on my dislikes and worked out our problems. As I said before I like Dr. Nwaubani and I’m glad we worked this out. She was very compassionate and understanding of my feelings and I’m glad we discussed them. I went ahead with the procedure and I’m recovering nicely.
    Diannah Riley — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Igbo
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679734453
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Joseph Regional Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John;S Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nigeria College Of Medicine, Nsukka, Enugu State
    Undergraduate School

