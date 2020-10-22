Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agochukwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD
Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
AU Health West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. A is a wonderful and knowledgeable doctor with the best bedside manner ever! He saved my son’s life after a major car accident on June 27, 2020. My family and I will be forever grateful and thankful for his knowledge and skill. My son had internal decapatation, in which most do not live or either live paralyzed! My son has lived and he is not paralyzed! He is the best in our book and we wish him nothing but success in his career! If you have never tried him and is wondering if you should, please do! He is absolutely amazing!
- Augusta University Health
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Indiana University
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Agochukwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agochukwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agochukwu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agochukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agochukwu has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agochukwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agochukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agochukwu.
