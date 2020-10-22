See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD

Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Agochukwu works at AU Health West Wheeler in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agochukwu's Office Locations

  1
    AU Health West Wheeler
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909
  2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Joint Pain
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Elbow Bursitis
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Shirley Grant ( Jachaei Cummings) — Oct 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    1548455124
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Augusta University Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Indiana University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uzondu Agochukwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agochukwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agochukwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agochukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agochukwu works at AU Health West Wheeler in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Agochukwu’s profile.

    Dr. Agochukwu has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agochukwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agochukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agochukwu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agochukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agochukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.