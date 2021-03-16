Dr. V Dhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. V Dhalla, MD
Overview of Dr. V Dhalla, MD
Dr. V Dhalla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Dhalla works at
Dr. Dhalla's Office Locations
Dhalla Orthopedic Center Inc.4343 Market St, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 787-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fortunately, when i fractured 2 bones in my wrist, the ER doctor referred me to Dr. Dhalla. Because of Dr. Dhalla's gift for orthopedic surgery, years of experience and conservative approach, without surgery i now have full use of my hand. I am forever grateful to Dr. Prabhu Dhalla.
About Dr. V Dhalla, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538279559
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Joint Dis
- Catholic Med Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhalla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhalla works at
Dr. Dhalla speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.