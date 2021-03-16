See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. V Dhalla, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. V Dhalla, MD

Dr. V Dhalla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Dhalla works at Dhalla Orthopedic Center Inc. in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dhalla Orthopedic Center Inc.
    4343 Market St, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 787-4880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ankle Fracture
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ankle Fracture

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Fortunately, when i fractured 2 bones in my wrist, the ER doctor referred me to Dr. Dhalla. Because of Dr. Dhalla's gift for orthopedic surgery, years of experience and conservative approach, without surgery i now have full use of my hand. I am forever grateful to Dr. Prabhu Dhalla.
    Joyce Strowbridge — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. V Dhalla, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1538279559
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Joint Dis
    • Catholic Med Center
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. V Dhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhalla works at Dhalla Orthopedic Center Inc. in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dhalla’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

