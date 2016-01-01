Overview of Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD

Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDWARD HINES JR VETERAN'S ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. D'Souza works at V John D'souza in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.