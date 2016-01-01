Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD
Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDWARD HINES JR VETERAN'S ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. D'Souza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. D'Souza's Office Locations
-
1
V John D'souza576 Sterthaus Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 677-7260
- 2 380 JOHN ANDERSON DR, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 Directions (386) 852-2516
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Souza?
About Dr. Vivian D'Souza, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1417924689
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD HINES JR VETERAN'S ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Souza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Souza works at
Dr. D'Souza has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Souza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.