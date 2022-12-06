Overview of Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD

Dr. V Christopher Inzerillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Inzerillo works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Rock Hill, NY, Montvale, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.