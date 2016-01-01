Dr. Vaani Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaani Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vaani Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-2400Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Bronxcare Health System1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 518-5585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St Lukes Hospital1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-4922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington Hospital Center110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-0333Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205078037
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
