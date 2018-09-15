Dr. Vaani Jegapragasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jegapragasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaani Jegapragasan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Westhealth Inc2855 Campus Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 577-7400
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Jegapragasan in Plymouth, MN yesterday. I've suffered with fibromyalgia for several years and have reason to believe that my new symptoms might be another disorder. Dr. Jegapragasan is the first doctor whom I've seen who really listened, offered real suggestions to seek out the root of my problems, and gave me hope that I'm not just going to take an ever-lengthening list of pharmaceuticals that give me more and more undesirable side effects. She is amazing.
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jegapragasan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jegapragasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jegapragasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jegapragasan has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jegapragasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jegapragasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jegapragasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jegapragasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jegapragasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.