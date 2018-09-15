Overview of Dr. Vaani Jegapragasan, MD

Dr. Vaani Jegapragasan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Jegapragasan works at Westhealth Inc in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.