Dr. Vachaspathi Palakodeti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Imperial, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Palakodeti works at Palakodeti Vachaspathi in Imperial, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.