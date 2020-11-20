Dr. Vachaspathi Palakodeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palakodeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vachaspathi Palakodeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vachaspathi Palakodeti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Imperial, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Palakodeti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palakodeti Vachaspathi516 W Aten Rd, Imperial, CA 92251 Directions (760) 203-3231
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palakodeti?
Dr. Palakodeti is very professional, knowledgeable and courteous and always takes the time to answer any questions. After my massive heart attack I have been feeling better and his care has been nothing less than excellent. I would recommend his careful thoughtful care to anyone! P.S His receptionists are very courteous and you're in and out in a timely manner.
About Dr. Vachaspathi Palakodeti, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649224387
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palakodeti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palakodeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palakodeti works at
Dr. Palakodeti has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palakodeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palakodeti speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Palakodeti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palakodeti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palakodeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palakodeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.