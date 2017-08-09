Dr. Vachik Shahnazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahnazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vachik Shahnazarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vachik Shahnazarian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Padua and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Shahnazarian works at
Locations
Vachik Shahnariazarian MD Inc.1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 304, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 246-3188
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr Shahnazarian took on my mom as a patient who is suffering from neurological issues when her doctor of 20 plus years abandoned her. Dr S has been an amazing doctor, he has provided my mom with excellent compassionate care . his office staff are extremely professional and efficient as well I never have to follow up on any requests as it all gets taken care of right away . Dr. Shahnazarian has been a blessing for my mom and our family we will be eternally grateful to him and his staff!!!!
About Dr. Vachik Shahnazarian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1447396809
Education & Certifications
- University of Verona
- University of Padua
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahnazarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahnazarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahnazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahnazarian works at
Dr. Shahnazarian speaks Armenian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahnazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahnazarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahnazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahnazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.