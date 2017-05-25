Dr. Azbel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD
Overview of Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD
Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Yaroslavl State Medical Academy.
Dr. Azbel works at
Dr. Azbel's Office Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Care Medical PC1725 E 12th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-6334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azbel?
I have been seeing dr azbel for many years. He is kind and compassionate. He listens to you and trys to help you with your problems. He is soft spoken and makes you feel very much at ease. I highly recommend this dr. He has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Vadim Azbel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1538187695
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Center
- Yaroslavl State Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azbel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azbel works at
Dr. Azbel has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azbel speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Azbel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.