Overview of Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM

Dr. Vadim Glukh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Dunlap Memorial Hospital



Dr. Glukh works at Lake Podiatry in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.