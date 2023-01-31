Dr. Goz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadim Goz, MD
Dr. Vadim Goz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goz's Office Locations
Reno Orthopedic Clinic555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 786-3040
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center625 Innovation Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 657-9881
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
On Dec. 20th I had Lumbar Microdiscectomy/Laminectomy often called herniated disk surgery. I met with Dr. Goz who explained the surgery - what it wouldn't do and likely what it would do since I also had another issue. Paperwork was supplied both before and after surgery that supported the initial discussion and the process. I could not be more pleased with the Reno ROC surgery center; the through medical procedures before to ensure my health, the seamless surgical process and the entire team of professionals. The doctors and nurses and especially Dr. Goz exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Vadim Goz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1053739003
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
