Overview of Dr. Vadim Goz, MD

Dr. Vadim Goz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goz works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.