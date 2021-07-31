See All General Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gritsus works at New York Bariatric Group in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne Office
    1680 State Route 23 Ste 180, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  2. 2
    Paramus Office
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 102, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 31, 2021
    Loving, caring doctor. I’m grateful for everything he did for me. I’m counting almost a year after a surgery. Feeling great!Lost 50 pounds and high blood pressure medication, lower down thyroid medication. Thank you dr. Gritsus for changing my life
    About Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336170182
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Morristown Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Morristown Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Gritsus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gritsus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gritsus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gritsus has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gritsus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Gritsus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gritsus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gritsus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gritsus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

