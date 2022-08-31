See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (8)
Map Pin Small Sunnyvale, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD

Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.

Dr. Kagramanov works at PAMF Sleep Disorders Center in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kagramanov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PAMF Sleep Disorders Center
    1309 S Mary Ave Ste 200, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 523-3460
  2. 2
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 632-0820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I learned SO MUCH in my first visit with Dr. Kagramanov. He seems very knowledgeable, experienced and offered several online resources to learn more about sleep issues.
    P. Jordan — Aug 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD
    About Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1396792552
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Kagramanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagramanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kagramanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kagramanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagramanov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagramanov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagramanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagramanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

