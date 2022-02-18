See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Far Rockaway, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO

Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Lerman works at Peninsula Hospital Center in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, East Meadow, NY and Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lerman's Office Locations

    Peninsula Hospital Center
    5115 Beach Channel Dr, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 734-3020
    2510 Weshester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    2510 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 795-3033
    2201 Hempstead Tpke # 668, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 572-5759
    Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Llp
    5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 795-3033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr Lerman did 2 surgeries on me I couldn’t be happier with his knowledge and bedside manor. I would recommend him Wholeheartedly.
    Brian Connelly — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669683280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

