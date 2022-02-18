Overview of Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO

Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Lerman works at Peninsula Hospital Center in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, East Meadow, NY and Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.