Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO
Dr. Vadim Lerman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center.
Peninsula Hospital Center5115 Beach Channel Dr, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 734-3020
- 2 2510 Weshester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions
- 3 2510 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (516) 795-3033
- 4 2201 Hempstead Tpke # 668, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-5759
Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Llp5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr Lerman did 2 surgeries on me I couldn’t be happier with his knowledge and bedside manor. I would recommend him Wholeheartedly.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Orthopedic Surgery
