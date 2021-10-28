See All Forensic And Legal Medicine Specialists in Encino, CA
Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD

Legal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Lipel works at Pain And Addiction Medicine Associates in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Libbit Surgical Center
    16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 309, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 906-7643

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD

    • Legal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1154485696
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Lipel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipel works at Pain And Addiction Medicine Associates in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lipel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

