Dr. Vadim Madfis, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vadim Madfis, MD

Dr. Vadim Madfis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tartu State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Madfis works at Internal Medicine Associates of Jacksonville P A in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madfis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates of Jacksonville P A
    6320 Saint Augustine Rd Ste 12, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 737-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Malaise and Fatigue
Atherosclerosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Malaise and Fatigue
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 27, 2019
    I absolutely love Dr. Madfis!!! He made me feel that I was in safe hands. I was very pleased with my experience at his office. It was good to be treated with professionalism and care.
    — Apr 27, 2019
    About Dr. Vadim Madfis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245229277
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tartu State Medical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Madfis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madfis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madfis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madfis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madfis works at Internal Medicine Associates of Jacksonville P A in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Madfis’s profile.

    Dr. Madfis speaks Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Madfis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madfis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madfis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madfis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

