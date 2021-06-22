See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sherman works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-5141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastrectomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2021
    I had my surgery during the HEIGHT of the pandemic. His staff called daily, his bedside manners was the most caring and professional. I would recommend him to anyone thinking of having this surgery. My BMI is already under 30. I could not wish for anything more. Thank you for giving me my life back Dr. Sherman.
    A New Yorker here in Houston — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821028267
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vadim Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sherman’s profile.

    Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

