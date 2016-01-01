Overview of Dr. Vadim Ten, MD

Dr. Vadim Ten, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Minsk State Med Inst and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ten works at Rutgers RWJMS Neonatology in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.