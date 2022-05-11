Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsvankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD
Overview of Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD
Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora, CO) and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Tsvankin works at
Dr. Tsvankin's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 743-7486
-
2
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute1411 S Potomac St Ste 450, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0374Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute9195 Grant St Ste 205, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 276-7885
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsvankin?
The day after my husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the ER, he was put in contact with Dr. Tsvankin. Dr. Tsvankin was able to look at the MRI and give him a call and go through what he could expect. Dr. Eddie was consistently kind, patient, and honest. He told everything straight - there was no guessing what he meant which was critical in such a stressful time. My husband's condition quickly declined and Dr. Tsvankin visited him on a Saturday while he was in the neuro ward. He acted quickly and sent him into surgery the same day. The surgery was extremely smooth, his team was communicative throughout the process and everybody who took a look at the scans afterward remarked what an excellent job Dr. Tsvankin did on the FULL resection. Of all of the doctors my husband has seen since, Dr. Tsvankin is our favorite by far. Such a beacon of hope and comfort during an incredibly stressful time.
About Dr. Vadim Tsvankin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1114260320
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital (Durham, NC) Department of Neurosurgery and Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center – Surgical Neuro-oncology
- Duke University Hospital (Durham, NC) Department of Neurosurgery
- University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora, CO)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsvankin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsvankin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsvankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsvankin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsvankin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsvankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsvankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsvankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.