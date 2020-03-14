Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaemmaghami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Abrazo West Campus and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Abrazo West Campus.
Dr. Ghaemmaghami works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaemmaghami?
Dr. Ghaemmaghami is an amazing doctor and surgeon. During my office visit and prior to my surgery, he was very considerate, patient, and took the time needed to answer each and every one of my questions. He was also very reassuring during this difficult time in my life. I would highly, and gladly, recommend him to any one of my precious family members or friends should they ever need an amazing doctor and surgeon. Thank you Dr. Ghaemmaghami, for your outstanding care!
About Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Persian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Abrazo West Campus
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Abrazo West Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaemmaghami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaemmaghami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghaemmaghami using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghaemmaghami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaemmaghami works at
Dr. Ghaemmaghami has seen patients for Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaemmaghami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghaemmaghami speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaemmaghami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaemmaghami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaemmaghami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaemmaghami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.