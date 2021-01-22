Overview

Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Shayani works at Bariatric Institute of Greater Chicago in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL, Bolingbrook, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.