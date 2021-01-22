See All General Surgeons in Olympia Fields, IL
Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Dr. Shayani works at Bariatric Institute of Greater Chicago in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL, Bolingbrook, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Fields Office
    20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-2717
    Monday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Tuesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Wednesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Thursday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Friday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Saturday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Sunday
    12:45am - 8:00am
  2. 2
    Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center
    5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 227-2274
  3. 3
    Bolingbrook Office
    500 Remington Blvd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 312-2263
  4. 4
    Oak Brook Office
    2425 W 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 990-2440
  5. 5
    109 Symonds Dr Unit 84, Hinsdale, IL 60522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 312-2263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2021
    Dr Shayani is an amazing doctor and surgeon. His patient care is above excellence. He goes the extra mile for his patients. He’s a doctor that you can trust and count on. As a surgeon he is second to NONE, and as a doctor he is the absolute best. He’s knowledgeable, patient, skilled, and all-around top.
    Elizabeth — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew and Persian
    • 1134193220
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

