Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD
Overview
Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Olympia Fields Office20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2717Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
-
2
Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 227-2274
-
3
Bolingbrook Office500 Remington Blvd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 312-2263
-
4
Oak Brook Office2425 W 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 990-2440
- 5 109 Symonds Dr Unit 84, Hinsdale, IL 60522 Directions (630) 312-2263
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shayani is an amazing doctor and surgeon. His patient care is above excellence. He goes the extra mile for his patients. He’s a doctor that you can trust and count on. As a surgeon he is second to NONE, and as a doctor he is the absolute best. He’s knowledgeable, patient, skilled, and all-around top.
About Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hebrew and Persian
- 1134193220
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shayani speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Persian.
