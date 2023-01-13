Overview of Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD

Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Sharma works at Women First Obgyn in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.