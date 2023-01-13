Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD
Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Plano Office3108 Midway Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-7920Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr.Sharma has taken care of last 2 pregnancies of mine. I had my last 2 babies at the age of 40 and 45. Having the risk of advanced maternal age, Dr.Sharma was very thorough with care of my babies and I, with consultation with Maternal Fetal Medicine as well as all the required tests and ultrasounds to ensure that my babies are well. Both my babies (in 2017 and in 2022) are born without any problems. Dr.Sharma was available through the pregnancy and delivery, for the postnatal visits, and for the circumcision of my baby boys. The last baby was born on Christmas Day and she was there in the hospital early morning to take care of my delivery. The office staffs are very friendly and attentive to the needs. Prompt in answering concerns and questions. The sonographer Ms. Faith is very friendly and awesome. I had good experience with both of my pregnancies and delivery. I recommend Dr.Sharma to anyone needing her service.
About Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1972543429
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.