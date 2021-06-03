Overview

Dr. Vahan Koshkaryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Koshkaryan works at GastroMed Miami in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.