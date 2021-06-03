Dr. Vahan Koshkaryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshkaryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vahan Koshkaryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Vahan Koshkaryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Koshkaryan works at
Locations
-
1
360 Psychiatry4867 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
-
2
J Nathan Rubin MD Facc Inc4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 528-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshkaryan?
First time seeing the doctor for my dad. He is very patient spent as much time as we needed to make sure he explained everything. He will be my dads Cardiologist for sure. I highly recommend
About Dr. Vahan Koshkaryan, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1295026482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshkaryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshkaryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshkaryan works at
Dr. Koshkaryan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshkaryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koshkaryan speaks Armenian.
Dr. Koshkaryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshkaryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshkaryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshkaryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.