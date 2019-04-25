Dr. Azizian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vahe Azizian, MD
Overview of Dr. Vahe Azizian, MD
Dr. Vahe Azizian, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Azizian's Office Locations
Nice Family Medical Clinic Inc1222 S Glendale Ave Unit 3, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 500-1163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azizian is the BEST OBGYN! He absolutely 100% cares about you as a person. He takes the time to listen and makes you feel at ease. He is also very knowledgeable and takes his position in caring for your health very seriously. He knows what he's doing and you can feel that he cares. This is a man who is doing in life what he is meant to do. Thank you Dr. Azizian.
About Dr. Vahe Azizian, MD
- Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1457414658
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azizian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.