Dr. Vahe Badalian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vahe Badalian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southwestern U, Cebu City and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Badalian works at
Locations
1
Vahe Badalian MD Inc.1530 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (310) 954-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vahe Badalian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1477625945
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp/Baylor
- St Josephs Hosp/Creighton U
- Southwestern U, Cebu City
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badalian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badalian speaks Armenian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Badalian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalian.
