Dr. Melkonyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD
Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melkonyan's Office Locations
- 1 419 W Colorado St Unit A, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 925-1707
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor ever The RN, the staff is very polite and professional
About Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1073664934
