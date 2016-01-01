Dr. Davoudian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD
Overview of Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD
Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davoudian's Office Locations
- 1 5899 Preston Rd Ste 1003, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 701-6496
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932350741
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
