Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD

Internal Medicine
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD

Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davoudian's Office Locations

    5899 Preston Rd Ste 1003, Frisco, TX 75034 (214) 701-6496

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Migraine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Migraine

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Thyroid Screening
Urinary Stones
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD

    Internal Medicine
    17 years of experience
    English
    1932350741
    Education & Certifications

    ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Addiction Medicine
