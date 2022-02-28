Overview of Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD

Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Entezari works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.