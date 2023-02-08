Dr. Vahid Eshraghi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshraghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vahid Eshraghi, DMD
Overview of Dr. Vahid Eshraghi, DMD
Dr. Vahid Eshraghi, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Beaverton, OR.
Dr. Eshraghi's Office Locations
Periodontal Associates17895 NW Evergreen Pkwy, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 620-2807
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vahid Eshraghi, DMD
- Periodontics
- English
- 1346317948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshraghi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eshraghi accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshraghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshraghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshraghi.
