Dr. Vahid Feiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Vahid Feiz, MD
Dr. Vahid Feiz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Feiz's Office Locations
Eye Care of East Bay100 N Wiget Ln Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 705-7299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor. great stuff great office
About Dr. Vahid Feiz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083698732
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- St Johns Mercy Hosp
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Iowa State U-USAEC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiz speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.