Overview of Dr. Vahid Feiz, MD

Dr. Vahid Feiz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Feiz works at Eye Care of East Bay in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.