Dr. Vahid Ghiasian, MD
Dr. Vahid Ghiasian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Staten Island Office501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8080
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Ghiasian has been perfect in his diagnosis assessment. He helped greatly in my care as someone with drug-resistant epilepsy. Every visit offered more insight over years of being treated. Dr Ghiasian is dedicated to his work, and I hope others will find out for themselves.
- NYU
- Allegheny General Hospital-Western Pennsylvania Hosp Med Ed Program
- Presbyn Hospital
- Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
Dr. Ghiasian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiasian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiasian has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiasian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiasian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiasian.
