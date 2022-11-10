Overview of Dr. Vahid Ghiasian, MD

Dr. Vahid Ghiasian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ghiasian works at Staten Island Office in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.