Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD.
Calvert Memorial Hospital100 Hospital Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-4000
A Plus Pediatrics50 W Edmonston Dr Ste 502, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 284-1234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Khajoee started seeing my baby when she was 5 months old, since then we love his professionalism, patience and personality. He cares his little patients a lot (as a mom I know how its important to have a kind, compassionate and caring doctor to look after your baby). He always takes long time to see and examine my baby. As a first time mom, I usually have dozens of questions and he always listens my questions and addresses solutions. He even answers my concerns when I call him outside working hours. he never seems rushed, explains issues thoroughly and always has resources for us. The nurse/medical assistant is so nice as well! Specially, Azita is very kind, helpful and caring. She really helps to comfort my baby during shots and makes vaccines less stressful for us. If you’re looking for a pediatrician for your newborn or baby, highly recommend Dr. Khajoree!
- Pediatrics
- English, Japanese, Persian and Spanish
Dr. Khajoee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khajoee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khajoee speaks Japanese, Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khajoee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khajoee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khajoee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khajoee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.