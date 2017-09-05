Dr. Osman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vahid Osman, MD
Overview of Dr. Vahid Osman, MD
Dr. Vahid Osman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
Dr. Osman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Osman's Office Locations
-
1
Osman Clinic & Associates3307 W 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 876-3699
-
2
Fayette Memorial Hospital Geri Psych450 Erie Ave, Connersville, IN 47331 Directions (765) 827-7890
-
3
Mending Minds LLC1311 W 96th St Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 876-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osman?
Dr. Osman has been wonderful in helping me through a lot of life situations. Deep depression and anxiety.
About Dr. Vahid Osman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1740264720
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman works at
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.