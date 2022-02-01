See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Bora works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

    St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Feb 01, 2022
    He cared for my family member in ICU, very empathic, well mannered, thorough and compassionate.
    Emily — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508178377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bora works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bora’s profile.

    Dr. Bora has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

