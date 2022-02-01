Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS
Dr. Vaibhav Bora, MB BS is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3871
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
He cared for my family member in ICU, very empathic, well mannered, thorough and compassionate.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1508178377
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Bora accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
