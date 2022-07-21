Overview

Dr. Vaibhav Moondra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Moondra works at Baycare Medical Group in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.